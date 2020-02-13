Brad Pitt in 1994 Getty

The pair are said to have embarked on a series of outings during their brief romance, including a trip to her mother's house, where they babysat her niece and ate soup together.

She allegedly told the publication: "I was working in Danny Kane's pub in the morning and I became aware of someone looking in the window at me.

"Two guys came in and sat down and you could tell right away they were a bit different. Brad had asked my name from another bar worker and was shouting over at me.

"Being honest, I didn't remotely fancy him at first. I thought he looked a bit weird. We hit it off and it was a rollercoaster few days. But it's not something I ever wanted to brag about."

The revelations come after Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston caught up backstage at the SAGS it seemed there was more on their minds than just congratulating each other on their wins, with rumours spreading that the couple may be set to reconcile.

While it may be unlikely the couple will speak out openly about their relationship at this stage, the photographer who took the infamous images has revealed what happened in the build-up to the most-talked about interaction of the night.

Emma McIntyre, who works for Getty Images, has been taking photos backstage at the event for four years.

"The moments are really joyful and there are often encounters between winners in this area," she told People.

"I try and capture as many of these celebratory moments as I can... It's always fun to capture spontaneous run-ins between actors."

When it came to photographing Brad and Jen, Emma said she sensed there would be a photo-worthy opportunity when Jennifer, 50, won her award not long after Brad picked up his.

She told how had just taken some snaps of Jennifer when she spotted Brad walking down the hallway towards her.

"He called out 'Aniston!' and she turned around and they embraced and congratulated each other," Emma recalled.

"It was a moment of two accomplished people at the top of their game, acknowledging each other's successes and genuinely seeming happy to see one another.

'The moment was really touching and you could sense the respect between two people who have known each other 20 plus years and are both outstanding in their field."

Her snaps show Brad gently grabbed Jen's wrist and she sweetly touched his chest - images which sent fans wild.

Meanwhile a body language expert says the pair ‘care deeply about each other" and are "incredibly intimate".



Dr Louise Mahler says Aniston showed "incredible warmth" towards Brad other backstage at the SAG awards.

"As Jen leans in for a kiss, her hand is caressing his arm," notes Dr Louise. "They look very natural and easy together. It's a calm and gentle moment."



The pair looked relaxed and happy in each other's company.

"When Jen begins to leave, Brad grabs her," says Dr Louise. "He doesn't want her to go. They are showing they really have a deep connection."