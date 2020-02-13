Maddox and Brad have been estranged

But now Brad has been working on himself, the relationship between him and Maddox has repaired.

‘Brad got sober and made amends with all of his kids, first and foremost Maddox, who now sees his father isn’t the same man who flew into a rage on the airplane,’ the source added.

Another source recently told US Weekly that Angelina has recently been keen for their eldest son Maddox, 18 to have a healthy relationship with his dad.

‘Angelina has been trying to heal the rift between father and son,’ said the source.

Brad was said to be unsure that his ex is really ‘making a concerted effort’ to reconnect them he ‘remains upbeat.’

According to Us Weekly, a reporter spoke to the 18-year-old between classes at Yonsei University in South Korea, asking him if his siblings Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 are happy that he is at college.

‘Yeah, I think so,’ he responded. The reporter also asked Maddox whether his estranged dad Brad Pitt was planning on visiting him at Yonsei University.

‘I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening,’ the biochemistry student replied.

It seems that things are now on up - and old rifts could soon be closed.