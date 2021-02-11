Former Home and Away star Bonnie Sveen (right) gushed about her time on the soap and working with Steve Peacocke (left). Channel Seven

Gushing over her former co-star, she added: “Steve is a great actor, isn’t he!! Really enjoyed working with him & I think we helped bring out the best in each other’s performance.”

However, although Bonnie has happy memories of her time on the series, it seems she’s unlikely to revisit the role any time soon.

“ As much as I would like to go back in time or revisit roles (any, probably!) I also believe that was is done, is done,” she explained in another post.

“Let time take you to new places and create new connections. I’m not who I was 4 years ago but she walked me to where I am now.”

During her stint on the iconic soap, Bonnie met her current partner Nathan Gooley who was working on the show as an assistant director.



The pair now share identical twin girls, Myrtle Mae and Emerald, who they welcomed in October 2018.

Thanks to their romantic connection, Bonnie has a soft spot for a particular scene in Home and Away’s history.

“What about the episode where Ed Sheeran serenaded the Bay and Ricky fell for the doctor MEANWHILE irl Nath had to step in as Ed’s eyeline while they filmed the cast and I was watching Nath pretend to sing 'We found love right where we are' while we were FALLING IN LOVE,” she responded when asked about her favourite scene to film on Home and Away.

Bonnie met her now partner Nathan Gooley (pictured) on set where he was working as an assistant director. Instagram

While Bonnie was also asked about other aspects of her life, the bulk of the questions surrounded her time on Home and Away and one fan wondered if this bothered her.

“No it doesn’t bother me… it would if I didn’t have a strong sense of self away from Ricky, but I know who I am, and have had the opportunity to work on myself more since coming back to Tas and having a “home” and a fam,” Bonnie replied.

“It does sometimes add to my hunger for something new & different… but I recognise that can be my ego talking.

“Ultimately I was so fortunate to play such a deadly character for such a long length of time. And am looking forward to the next acting job when that materialises.”