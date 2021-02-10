Although Dan Ewing recently returned to Home and Away, Steve Peacocke is unlikely to follow suit. (Pictured from left: Steve Peacock, Lincoln Younes and Dan Ewing) Channel Seven

In many of his past interviews, the Five Bedrooms star has insisted multiple times a Home and Away comeback isn’t on the horizon.

Speaking to TV WEEK in August 2019, the actor was clear that he wasn’t planning to reprise his famous role anytime soon.

"It was an awesome, fun job, with really good people, but no. It's one of those things – it's nice to enjoy while you're doing it, and if you want to stick around, stick around or move on,” Steve, who left the show in 2016, explained.

The Gold Logie winner added: "I think where the storyline was left was about spot-on for me. I think it finished in a way that the audience really liked. It came to its best conclusion."

"It's nice to enjoy while you're doing it, and if you want to stick around, stick around or move on,” Steve said in 2019. Getty

Three years earlier he echoed the sentiment when speaking to the same publication.

“For me, I left Home And Away at the perfect time. With any performance, you leave when they're saying 'This is really good' instead of ‘Oh, gosh get rid of this guy.'” Steve said.

The actor has since gone on to have string of high-profile roles overseas and locally, including Me Before You, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and Wanted. His next big gig is a role on Channel Nine drama Informer 3838.

For his role as Brax, Steve nabbed multiple Logies. Getty

And with a growing profile of diverse roles under his belt, Steve has previously explained that he wants to keep moving forward and growing in his career, instead of revisiting his past roles.

In 2016, Steve told Who magazine that he’d prefer to leave Brax in the rear-view mirror.

“My memories are incredibly fond...but it's like a good holiday; you have to move on,” he confessed.

“'It's a happy memory, but you don't necessarily want to do it again.”