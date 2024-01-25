A family trip to Tamworth! Instagram

Bonnie and Samuel went on a family holiday with little Bobby in January 2024, to Tamworth for the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Bonnie shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their holiday which involved eating pizza, listening to music, and Bobby playing with sprinklers...

"This town is wonderful, all the activities we have done and music we have heard has been such an awesome experience and so much fun," she wrote. "The perfect little family getaway."

Maybe Bobby will be a singer just like his mum... Instagram

From beach days to Bobby joining his mum in the studio, Bonnie loves to regularly share insight into their sweet life on Instagram.

Bonnie's last single was released in 2020 however she still sings at events relatively often. More recently, she performed at the Bird Basement Jazz Club in Melbourne in November 2023 and sang the Australian National Anthem at the Caulfield Cup in October 2023. Bonnie released her debut single "Raise the Bar" in 2013 and has had a few hit songs since then including "Blackout" and "Sorry".

Bonnie performed at Carols by Candlelight in 2023. Instagram

Bonnie also performed at Carols by Candlelight in December 2023. She was also meant to perform at the 2022 event however she unfortunately had to miss it as Bobby was born just four days before.

"I'm so happy to be back performing this year," she wrote.

"It was special to have my family there with me yesterday. I can’t believe it’s Christmas eve already... Make sure you tune in tonight @channel9 it’s my favourite gig of the year 🎄❤️."

Bobby's first birthday was one to remeber. Instagram

Bonnie shared an adorable Instagram reel following Bobby's first birthday. The party was farm-themed and even had a cute farm cake made by Bonnie's sister, Amber. She shared a heartfelt message for the occasion: "Well that was easily one of my favourite days of this year," she wrote.

"Celebrating our beautiful son Bobby turning one this week. This year has been by far the most incredible year, our family has grown and I can’t remember my life before Bobby.

"I love being a mum and getting to share this wildly amazing adventure with @samueljmorrison."

Bobby was present on his mum's wedding day. Instagram

Bonnie also blessed us with these ADORABLE photos of her and Bobby taken before the wedding ceremony.

"A quiet little moment with my boy 🤍," she wrote.

Friends took to the comments to recognise the cuteness overload!

"OMG HEART EXPLODING!!!," wrote Olivia Burrows.

Jana Pittman commented, "Amazing photos ❤️❤️."

Bobby turns six months old. Instagram

Bobby is so cute! Bonnie shared these gorgeous images to Instagram in June 2023 as he turned six months old. "We love you beyond words," she wrote.

Bobby was born on December 17, 2022. Instagram

Bobby came as an early Christmas gift for the happy couple, born just eight days before Christmas. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! Bonnie wrote following their first Christmas with their son in the picture.

"This is by far the best Christmas of all! Feeling beyond lucky with both of my boys 💚🎄🎅🏽."