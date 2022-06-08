Bonnie and Sam announced their engagement earlier this year. Instagram

In April, Bonnie shared a photo of herself and Sam as she proudly held up her left hand to show off her new ring – revealing they had gotten engaged.

“I CANT BELIEVE IT!!! My best friend asked me to marry him!” she penned in the caption. “I can’t wait for forever with you my love!”

Sam was not far behind in sharing his own joy over their engagement on his Instagram page, posting a similar photo and writing:

“I couldn’t be happier. I love this girl, more than anything. Let’s do the rest of our lives together.”

The pair are expecting their first child together. Instagram

It comes after Bonnie and Sam went public with their romance in November last year, after the singer shared a loved-up selfie of the pair.

In the months since, Bonnie has continued to share sweet snaps of herself and her beau and never misses the chance to share some loving words for Sam.

“My happiest place!” she captioned a happy photo of the pair embracing for the camera.

Sam is not far behind when it comes to gushing about his partner, as he often posts photos of them together while writing how lucky he is and calling Bonnie a “beautiful soul”.

Looking for your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!