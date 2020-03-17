But in a nail-biting finish, Sharn chose to side with David, Tarzan and Moana, sending fan favourite, Shonee home.
Before snuffing her torch, Shonee gave Sharn a side-eye to end all side-eyes, and told producers she hoped Sharn wouldn't fall short of winning the series, again.
'Woowweee!! Another 42 days done and dusted of Survivor, playing against the best!' Shon shared on Instagram after her elimination. 'An idol find and play, winning 2 individual immunities (because I am strong), made some amazing alliances, crying over a club sandwich, attending every tribal except 4 of them, all in my red dress and a smile! So suck on that bitchesssss haha!!'