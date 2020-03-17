Tuesday night's Survivor: All Stars saw two of the games biggest players go head-to-head at tribal council - and one of them was sent packing.

After Brooke won individual immunity at the challenge, David was left wondering if he could trust Sharn, and whether he should use his top secret immunity idol.

To test her allegiance, he showed her the idol, hoping it would protect him from leaving, or even having to use it.

Meanwhile, Shonee, AK and Brooke were trying to convince Sharn to vote with them, and get David off the island.