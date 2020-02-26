RELATED: The Best Australian Online Clothing Boutiques

Defining The Dress

The tuxedo dress (otherwise known as the jacket dress, blazer dress, or suit dress) is a product of modern fashion – fulfilling the need to find a more sophisticated yet bold fashion choice for women’s formal wear.

Aside from that, the definition is still up in the air. Meghan Markle is our best model for how to pull off the blazer dress, while Billy Porter took “tuxedo dress” literally and looked fabulous in it to boot.

So what are good examples of this new and trendy addition to women’s wear? Here are some of our favourites, courtesy of PrettyLittleThing:

Price: Starts at $85 AUD

Features: Asymmetric design with gold buttons

Why we love it: Few things can say “fierce” like a sharp black suit. Made from 100% polyester for comfort and style, this classic blazer dress helps you cut an elegant and sleek profile in any party. Definitely a must-have for the working woman who wants to break out of the dress.

Price: Starts at $72 AUD

Features: Sleeveless, airy design

Why we love it: For warm afternoon cocktail parties, this sleeveless number is your best bet. The cinched waist helps put emphasis your curves, and the simple gold detail with the buttons makes any colourful accessories pop out even more.

Price: Starts at $85 AUD

Features: Shimmering, velvet texture

Why we love it: Party in pink with this wrap blazer dress! This dress is perfect for a night out underneath bright lights and great company: comfortable, cute, and shows off your curves. Pair with some strappy heels and a fashionable clutch, and you’re ready to step out and dazzle the town with your style.

Price: Starts at $78 AUD

Features: Soft, asymmetrical look with subtle detailing

Why we love it: For the times that you just want something easy to wear, this patterned blazer dress is right up your alley. The tied bow at the side provides a welcome break in the sharp silhouette, and the subtle white checkered texture help to lighten up the gloomy looking grey.

Sharp And Stylish

Expect to see more of the tuxedo dress soon – it’s a versatile addition to any wardrobe that can you can wear in a variety of ways. This blend of upscale design with low maintenance wear could the next favourite thing in your closet!

