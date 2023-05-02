Getty

In 2022, Blake wore a stunning custom Versace gown. The theme for the Met Gala that year was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion,’ and so, Blake’s dress was heavily inspired by her favourite American city: New York.

When Blake first arrived, her dress was a beautiful copper-colour with a large bow tied at the waist. But while she walked the red carpet, she untied the bow to reveal a turquoise train. She also swapped her copper gloves for turquoise ones. The colour change cleverly represented the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty. Plus, the train featured constellations that were intended to look like Grand Central Station’s ceiling.

2018

In 2018, the Met Gala theme was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ and Blake did not disappoint. The actress wore a Versace dress that reportedly took over 600 hours to make and it drew inspiration from the stain-glass windows that are always found in Catholic churches.

2017

In 2017, Blake wore a Versace gown that astutely nodded to the unconventional work of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo AKA the theme of that year’s Met Gala: ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.’ The dress featured an extremely structured gold bodice that draped elegantly into an ombre-blue feathered train.

2016

In 2016, the Met Gala theme was ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology’ and Blake went for an ethereal pink Burberry gown. Christopher Bailey, who designed the dress, spoke to Vogue in 2016 and revealed that Blake was heavily involved throughout the designing process and “loved the idea of blending intricate handcrafted techniques with highly technical fabrics.”

2014

In 2014, Blake wore a beautiful rose gold Gucci dress. The theme for the Met Gala that year was ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion,’ and Blake’s dress was clearly inspired by Charles James’ work, evoking serious Old Hollywood vibes.

2013

In 2013, the Met Gala theme was ‘Punk: Chaos to Couture’ and Blake went for a subtle yet unmistakable punk-look. Her Gucci gown featured a grey bodice and a black skirt that looked ripped and tattered (very punk). The waistline also featured chunky silver embellishments; clearly a nod to safety pins, a quintessential punk fashion accessory.

2011

In 2011, Blake wore a Chanel gown that featured a silver-embroidered body-con dress layered under a sheath-like dress. The theme that year was ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ and the draping from the shoulder and down to the floor on Blake’s dress was clearly inspired by some of Alexander McQueen’s previous work.

2010

2010’s Met Gala theme - ‘American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity’ - was very open to interpretation. Blake’s Marchesa dress was extremely fun; short, blue and embroidered with flowers and swirls.

2009

In 2009, Blake wore a gorgeous Versace gown. The theme that year was ‘The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion’ and Blake definitely nailed it. Anna Wintour even named this look as one of her favourite Met Gala looks of all time in a Vogue YouTube video. “It was the night that Blake Lively took the world by storm. Everyone was saying, ‘Who is that girl?”

2008

2008 marked the year of Blake Lively’s first-ever Met Gala. The theme was ‘Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy’ and as Blake was new to the event, she subtly adhered to the theme. Wearing a strapless black Ralph Lauren gown with a feathered hem, Blake used accessories - black gloves and diamond cuff bracelets - to evoke ‘superhero chic’.