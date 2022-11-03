THE GOOD GUYS

On the top of our list to have bookmarked prior to November 25 is The Good Guys. Known for stocking a wide range of home appliances for incredibly competitive prices, we're keeping our eyes peeled for further discounts this Black Friday.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Breville The Barista Express coffee machine in stainless steel, $649 at The Good Guys

Cafe-quality coffee? Say no more. The Barista Express coffee machine by Breville is highly rated amongst coffee-lovers, averaging 4.5 stars from 900+ reviews on The Good Guys. Just add your favourite roast and bask in the sweet and nutty smells of a good cuppa joe.

SHOP NOW

NESPRESSO

Home of all things at-home coffee…Nespresso has revolutionised the art of having coffee at home. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your morning routine, then you’ll want to have your eyes peeled for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Nespresso.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Breville Creatista Pro coffee machine, $1299 at Nespresso

With an LCD touch screen, three second heat up time, assisted maintenance, and the option to save personalised coffee recipes right onto the machine, the Creatista Pro really is the crème de la crème of capsule coffee machines.

SHOP NOW

APPLIANCES ONLINE

Your go-to for anything home appliance-related. From the less exciting (washer and dryers) to kitchen benchtop must-haves, you’ll find your next coffee machine here. Black Friday couldn’t come sooner…

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Smeg retro style espresso coffee machine in pastel blue, $424 at Appliances Online

If retro-chic is what you’re after, the Smeg retro-style espresso machine is a must. Available in an array of candy-inspired pastel hues to suit all tastes, we're adding this pastel blue hue to cart immediately.

SHOP NOW

MYER

Myer stocks a range of top coffee machine brands, including Nespresso, Breville, Delonghi and more. You’ll be spoilt for choice at Myer and we’re hoping to be greeted with some sweet savings come Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Nespresso Vertuo Next premium coffee machine with Aeroccino matte black, $289 (usually $389) at Myer

The Vertuo Next coffee machine is one of the most premium offerings from Nespresso. The machine produces an extraordinary cup of coffee with a smooth layer of crema - just how we like it. If you’re looking to find your next capsule coffee machine, the Vertuo Next coffee machine is well worth considering. Plus, if you love milk coffees, this bundle comes with the Aeroccino to make the frothiest milk to pair with your coffee.

SHOP NOW

CATCH.COM.AU

Home to incredible bargains all year round, it’s not uncommon to assume Catch.com.au will be treating us to some generous savings this Black Friday. With a wide range of coffee machines to choose from, Catch.com.au is a great place to begin your search.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Sunbeam 2L mini barista espresso machine in silver, $268 at Catch.com.au

Complete your kitchen counter with this handy mini espresso machine by Sunbeam. Whether your preferred brew is a cappuccino or a latte, this sleek coffee machine will do just the trick.

SHOP NOW

KOGAN

From LED TVs and smartwatches to range hoods and wine coolers...Kogan makes high-quality home goods at an affordable price. With savings aplenty, we're hoping we'll get even more bang for our buck on a swish new coffee machine this Black Friday.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Wacaco Nanopresso 18 bars portable espresso ground coffee machine, $103.55 at Kogan

Always on the go? The Wacaco Nanopresso portable espresso maker is one of the most compact and unique ways to create your morning brew. Featuring the brand’s patented pumping system to create unparalleled coffee extractions, this small but mighty espresso maker should definitely be a mainstay in your coffee toolkit.

SHOP NOW

Lead photo: Nespresso