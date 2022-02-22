Bindi posted this throwback picture with her sweet message. Instagram

Her husband Chandler Powell posted a single red heart under her post to show his support. Fans also shared their well wishes for the family in the 23-year-old's comment section.

One wrote, "What a sweet memory. Happy birthday to an inspiring, entertaining legend. He was truly one of a kind," and another commented, "The crocodile hunter was my favourite show as a kid, and your dad's legacy is so beautiful."

On Bindi's Instagram stories, she shared a slew of pictures of Steve, which included his incredible work with crocodiles, a family portrait with a cheetah, and moments from their time in nature exploring landscapes, deserts, and beaches.

She also posted a sweet picture of Steve with his arm around Terri Irwin and an adorable shot from a professional shoot featuring Bindi cuddling her dad while he holds a giant wombat.

"I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on." Instagram

Bindi's mission to keep Steve's flame alive for her daughter was clear since she named her Grace Warrior.

Last week, while on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed her new tattoo is a tribute to her daughter and father.

She explained that the piece positioned on her forearm features her daughter's name in her dad's handwriting.

"When beautiful Grace Warrior was born, my first words were that she's our graceful warrior. And that's how she actually got her name," she said.

"And so in her honour, I got graceful warrior tattooed on my arm with my dad's writing so that my beautiful daughter and my dad could always be together and be with me."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.