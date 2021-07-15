Bindi is back on social media after taking a month-long break. Instagram

There's no hiding the love and pride that Bindi feels towards her little bub, as she continued to gush about how fast Grace is growing.

"Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart."

It comes after Chandler also shared a post dedicated to Grace and wrote: "Smiles over breakfast with this happy little light."

Bindi's return to social media comes after she announced that she would be stepping back from her public profile.

"I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she said in the post, which has since been taken down from her profile.

She went on to explain that she needed some time to "focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)".

Bindi first announced her social media break after a public fallout with her grandfather. Instagram

The announcement followed Bindi's public fall out with her estranged grandfather, Bob Irwin.

In the since deleted Facebook response, Bindi opened up about her grandfather for the first time, where she said he has "shown no interest in spending time with me or my family", that he has ignored her, and that he has never said "a single kind word to me personally".

"It breaks my heart. I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain," Bindi added.