"Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama." Instagram

Chandler also recently announced the opening of a new bird sanctuary at Australia Zoo, named in honour of their daughter.

The news was shared on Instagram, with a series of photos of Chandler and Bindi alongside Terri and Robert Irwin, along with little Grace.

The four of them crowded around Grace as she slept in her mum's arms, as they posed outside of the new sign for the bird garden.

"Grace’s Bird Garden is officially open," Chandler penned.

The Irwins recently opened up a new bird sanctuary in Grace's name. Instagram

It comes after Bindi announced she would be taking a break from social media, after a public fall out with her estranged grandfather, Bob Irwin.

In the since deleted Facebook response, Bindi opened up about her grandfather for the first time, where she said he has "shown no interest in spending time with me or my family", that he has ignored her, and that he has never said "a single kind word to me personally".

"It breaks my heart. I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain," Bindi added.

Bindi recently announced she was taking a break from social media and the public eye. Instagram

Shortly after making the claims, Bindi took to Instagram to announce that she would be stepping back from her public profile.

"I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she said.

She went on to explain that needed some time to "focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)".