Will Bindi have two kids under two?

New Idea has since been told the couple have their fingers crossed that baby number two will be a boy.

“Bindi and Chandler knew from the get-go they wanted a bunch of kids and they feel there’s no reason to wait,” the source revealed.

If the new bub is indeed a boy, Bindi already has the perfect name picked out.

“Bindi’s always said that she’d name her first son Steve after her dad.”

Bindi has been laying low recently, after taking a month-long break from social media, before making an official return.

"I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she said in the post, which has since been taken down from her profile.

She went on to explain that she needed some time to "focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)".