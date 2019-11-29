Bindi's wedding will feature lots of animals Instagram

Bindi and Chandler are set to wed Instagram

"Yes, there are going to be animals at Bindi's wedding, it's going to be very exciting," Robert said.

"She definitely wants koalas walking down the aisle and I think we're going to incorporate some larger animals as well."

He added with a laugh: "And maybe some crocodiles!"

Bindi's dad Steve passed away in 2006 from a stingray injury Instagram

Bindi will walk down the aisle with a koala on her wedding day Instagram

Bindi, 21, also recently revealed that she will be walking down the aisle with a koala.

Speaking on Good Morning America last month she said: "I'm not sure how many people have walked down the aisle with a koala," she said.

"But we may be setting some new trends for weddings from here on out!"