Former Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian’s wife Jules led the celebrity arrivals and made quite a statement as she stepped out wearing an aptly metallic dress for the glittering affair. Getty

The blonde beauty opted for a fresh-faced makeup look, which showed off her youthful visage, consisting of a dewy complexion, a hint of blush and a subtle pink lip. Getty

She wore her golden tresses in loose, textured flowing waves, with a middle part, which revealed her well-defined brows.

She elevated her red carpet look with a pair of strappy gold heels and some understated jewellery, including a sparkly ring, which added a hint of bling.

Jules stunned in an one-sleeved iridescent metallic Manning Cartel frock, which featured a puffed sleeve and ruching through the bodice, created by a tie on one side. Getty

E! Host Australia Ksenija Lukich stepped out wearing a sparkly Alice McCall shift dress. Getty

Jules' hubbie Guy, who is hosting this year’s event, recently admitted he is nervous to take on the responsibility – but welcomes it.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 37-year-old popstar confessed the surprising hosting gig will definitely take him out of his comfort zone.

While Guy is no stranger to being on stage as a judge on X Factor and performing in the Eurovision Song Contest, he admits his on-stage jokes could potentially fall flat.

Liv Phyland and Scott Tweedie arrive for the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star. Getty

Toni Watson, aka Tones and I, arrives for the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star. Getty

“I will just roll with the punches; I’m not a comedian and would rather be myself than come across as someone trying too hard,” he said.

Prior to attending the event, Guy's wife Jules took to Instagram to share a cute snap of them both getting ready for the big event, which showed them donning gold under-eye gel masks.

American songstress Halsey is also set to take the stage at this year’s event.

The 25-year-old kept a low profile as she arrived in Sydney on Tuesday ahead of Australia’s music night-of-nights at The Star.

Other big-name stars set to perform on the night include, British pop star Dua Lipa, Tones and I, Human Nature and the Hilltop Hoods.

The ARIA Awards airs at 7.30pm on Wednesday on Channel Nine and Nine Now.