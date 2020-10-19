Bindi Irwin’s (pictured) rumoured feud with her estranged cousin Rebecca Lobie has seemingly taken a surprising and unexpected turn – for the better. Instagram

A source close to the famous clan has claimed that Rebecca, 32, no longer wants to fight with her cousin – especially now that she’s pregnant.

With Rebecca being a mother of two, the insider claimed that she hopes to “mend ways” with her cousin so that their children can become close to each other.

“[She] wants her boys to know their cousins and is hoping Bindi’s baby will change everything,” the insider alleged.

Rebecca (pictured) previously worked at Australia Zoo as its managing director. Instagram

Bindi and her hubby Chandler Powell announced they were expecting their first child back in August, when they broke the news on Instagram.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

According to reports, the cousins were close growing up, especially when Bindi’s parents worked at Australia Zoo alongside Rebecca’s parents, Frank and Joy Muscillo.

Rebecca (left) apparently wants to put an end to her bitter rift with Bindi (right). Instagram

Rebecca, who has been married to her husband Mick for 13 years, was also the menagerie’s managing director until she left in 2015.

Last year, Rebecca’s mother Joy – who is Steve’s older sister – spoke out about the rift between her family and the Irwins, describing it as “just very sad … family stuff”.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Joy claimed Terri ordered her husband Frank out of the zoo – and that she and her adult children went shortly after.