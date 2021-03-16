“Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive." Instagram

Enthusiastic fans seemingly couldn’t contain their excitement with many taking to the social platform to comment on the most recent candid family snap.

“I’m so incredibly excited for you and your family! Won’t be long now until little Wildlife Warrior is in your arms! Sending love and positive vibes!” one fan tweeted.

“Hoping for you many years of joy with the new cherished addition to your family. Your daddy is smiling down on you,” another person stated.

A bemused third person added: “Are you in labour??? I am sending prayers for a safe and healthy delivery and calming thoughts for all.”

While there is no word on when baby Irwin is set to make her appearance, it fair to say the newborn will likely arrive in the coming days or weeks – at the very latest.

The Irwin clan update comes after Bindi’s hubby Chandler Powell shared another last-minute bump update to mark their nine-month journey.

In the sweet snap, which he shared to Instagram, Chandler cradles his wife’s belly as the couple cast a loving gaze towards each other in their signature khakis.

"My girls. In awe every day of how my wife has been handling 9 months of pregnancy." Chandler wrote.

"@bindisueirwin, you’re going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I love you."