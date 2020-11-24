The late Steve Irwin's daughter, Bindi Irwin (pictured), is expecting a baby in 2021. Instagram

Posting a video of the moths to her account, Bindi wrote, "This was a first! Found a bunch of friends had moved into our laundry while it was hanging on the line. Love spending time at our conservation property in outback Queensland."

The accompanying video showed her husband Chandler gently shaking the pair of pants that were housing the large moth family, which promptly flew away once their resting place was disturbed.

The wildlife warrior finished the post by asking her followers, "Has this ever happened to you?"

While we're sure that moths invading people's washing is not a universal occurrence, for the Australia Zoo workers, dealing with animals is a lifestyle.

And, if the expectant mother's Instagram posts are anything to go by, it's clear that not even the arrival of a baby Irwin will stop the couple from hanging around all kinds of creatures.

Since announcing they were pregnant in August of this year, the young couple have been posting regular bump updates which, more often than not, feature some form of wild animal.

Posing with a koala and tortoise in September, a possum in October and, most recently, two emus in November, Bindi and Chandler are clearly keen to pass on their love for animals to their bub.

In her most recent bump update, the 22-year-old wrote, "Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."

While pregnant, Bindi has also released a book, Creating a Conservation Legacy in which the late Steve Irwin's daughter has documented Australia Zoo’s 50-year history.

Her husband Chandler headed to Instagram to congratulate his pregnant wife, writing, “I am so proud of you, @bindisueirwin. This book is the most incredible achievement.”

Between passing on her animal knowledge to her future bub and the world at large, it’s clear the young wildlife warrior is adamant on carrying on her late dad’s legacy.