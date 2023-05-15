Bindi Irwin has shared a sweet throwback snap of her two-year-old daughter Grace Warrior with her 5.4 million Instagram followers to mark Mother's Day in Australia.

The 24-year-old wildlife warrior posted two photos side by side of a newborn Grace and a toddler Grace and we just can't believe how much she has grown!

WATCH NOW: The Irwin celebrates Easter together in 2023. Article continues after video.