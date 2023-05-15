Bindi Irwin has shared a sweet throwback snap of her two-year-old daughter Grace Warrior with her 5.4 million Instagram followers to mark Mother's Day in Australia.
The 24-year-old wildlife warrior posted two photos side by side of a newborn Grace and a toddler Grace and we just can't believe how much she has grown!
"Then & Now ✨ Exactly two years between these photos. My beautiful Grace Warrior, thank you for making me a mama. Being yours is the best part of my entire existence. I love you with my entire heart, forever," Bindi captioned the post.
Fans were quick to jump into the comments to send Bindi and her growing girl love, sharing Mother's Day messages of their own.
Younger brother Robert's rumoured girlfriend - and daughter of blue WiggleAnthony Field - Lucia Field also commented on the post writing "beautiful, happy mother's day ❤️."
Bindi also made sure to pay tribute to her own mum, 58-year-old Terri, who has raised Bindi and her younger brother, 19-year-old Robert, solo since the death of her husband Steve in 2006.
"Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous, strong, kind, loving, thoughtful mama. I’m grateful every day to be on this adventure of life with you. ❤️" Bindi wrote.
Bindi also made sure to pay tribute to mum Terri.
Robert also paid tribute to his mum, with a photo of him and Bindi as youngsters and the caption: "Happy Mother's Day to my biggest role model and inspiration.💙"