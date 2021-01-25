Bindi (right) and Chandler (left) reportedly want to ensure their daughter grows up knowing all about her grandfather. Instagram

According to the source, the first-time parents are determined to make sure their baby girl, as well as any future children, grows up knowing all about her grandfather.

“As the birth draws closer, Bindi is preoccupied by thoughts of her dad,” tells the source, adding that Bindi, 22, is exploring ways to include her dad in the birth.

“She has a lot of beautiful home videos of Steve being the best dad ever, so they’re thinking of playing some of those on loop while she’s in labour, as a comfort to her."

This September marks 15 years since Steve Irwin (pictured with wife Terri, Bindi and baby Robert) tragically died. Instagram

Bindi, who was just eight years old when her dad died, will also bring along her favourite framed picture of him, as well as other sentimental tributes.

It’s not the first time Bindi has incorporated her dad into an important life milestone.

Bindi (right) was just 8 years old when her father died. Instagram

At her wedding, Steve was ever-present through a displayed portrait. And much to Bindi’s delight, a fan later painted a wedding portrait featuring Steve with the family.

“She’s so sad he isn’t here to meet his granddaughter. They’ve decided Steve will be ‘Grandpa’, while Chandler’s dad will be ‘Pops’ or ‘Papa’.”

