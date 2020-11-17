Bindi Irwin’s (pictured) baby joy has seemingly been overshadowed by rumours of bitter family feuds putting a damper on the wildlife warrior’s pregnancy. Instagram

“It’s been helping her get through this difficult time,” the insider claimed to OK magazine, before suggesting Steve would be “heartbroken” to find his family feuding.

The source reportedly then alleged: “[Bindi] thinks about what Steve would tell her to do if he were still around.

“He had so much love in him, and he would likely advise her not to hold grudges and to keep following her heart, so that’s exactly what she’s going to do,” the insider claimed.

Bindi (right) poses with her father, the late Steve Irwin (left). Instagram

The comments came after it was reported Bindi’s alleged feud with cousin Rebecca may have taken a surprising and unexpected turn – for the better.

According to Globe, the 22-year-old’s cousin – who is also the niece of Bindi’s late father Steve – apparently wants to put an end to their bitter rift.

The girls have reportedly been locked in a nasty feud since Rebecca left her job at Australia Zoo back in 2015, but rumour has it she now wants to make amends with Bindi.

A source close to the famous clan has claimed that Rebecca, 32, no longer wants to fight with her cousin – especially now that she’s pregnant.

Rebecca (left) apparently wants to put an end to her bitter rift with Bindi (right). Instagram

With Rebecca being a mother of two, the insider claimed that she hopes to “mend ways” with her cousin so that their children can become close to each other.

“[She] wants her boys to know their cousins and is hoping Bindi’s baby will change everything,” the insider alleged.

Bindi and her hubby Chandler Powell announced they were expecting their first child back in August, when they broke the news on Instagram.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."