It comes after Bindi took a month-long break from social media back in June following a public feud with her estranged grandfather, Bob Irwin.

“I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you, but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal),” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

In the months since, the couple have been very candid on social media, sharing a number of personal family snaps from their recent getaway to Tasmania with Bindi’s mum, Terri, 57, and brother, Robert, 18, as well as shots of Grace happily playing in the backyard.

Most recently the pair gave fans a look inside their luxurious home as they shared a sweet video of Grace seeing her first-ever Christmas tree.

“Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house,” Bindi captioned the video. “I’m crying tears of happiness as I write this.”

There’s no denying that Bindi’s father, the late Steve Irwin, would have been a doting grandfather to Grace, but even at almost 9 months old, she is still carrying on his enduring legacy.

Grace recently attended the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner, which celebrates the life, work and legacy of the conservationist, with her parents. And, while she did fall asleep before the event started, she posed for photos with the Irwin family earlier in the evening.

Opening up about her late father on Crikey! It’s a Baby!, Bindi said out of “everyone in the world”, Steve would have “loved Grace the most”.

“It’s hard knowing she’ll never get to actually meet him,” she said through tears. “But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about Dad, and share with her what an amazing father he was.”