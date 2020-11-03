Chandler Powell’s (pictured) most recent post seemingly divided the internet. Instagram

“Let your voice be heard. #GoVote us,” Chandler captioned a black and white photo of a pin, emblazoned with the message “Your vote is your voice”.

Commenting on the post, Bindi shared a prayer emoji, along with a blue heart, which may suggest the 22-year-old is hoping Democrat candidate Joe Biden will win.

The wildlife warrior – and daughter of the late Steve Irwin – then re-shared Chandler’s post on her own Instagram Story, along with an American love heart.

Chandler shared a message (pictured), which encouraged his followers to join the conversation and vote in the upcoming US presidential election. Instagram

Joe is the last remaining contender in the Presidential election, who is running against the current President and Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Enthusiastic – and patriotic – fans were quick to comment on Chandler’s post, which showed just how divided his followers are – let alone the rest of the United States.

“Vote Godly values or you might regret it one day. ProGod and Prolife. Trump 2020,” one person wrote in the comments, which featured an equal amount of pro Trump and pro Biden supporters.

Bindi Irwin (right) and her hubby Chandler Powell (left) aren’t strangers to sharing the occasional post on social media. Instagram

Another person stated: “For the sake of human rights and just plain sanity ... BIDEN.”

Meanwhile, an underage follower added: “If I could vote (I am underage) I would totally vote red all the way. Trump 2020.”

Chandler’s patriotic post comes just days after Bindi shared a delightful update on her burgeoning baby bump on Instagram, writing: “Baby bump is getting bigger!

“We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening!” she added.