Bindi Irwin (right) has yet to hold her baby girl in her arms, but already the wildlife warrior and her husband, Chandler Powell (left), are counting down the days until they make her a big sister! Instagram

According to an Irwin family insider, Bindi, 22, and Chandler, 23, are “loving parenthood already” and have started talking about expanding their brood.

“Bindi has always dreamt of being a young mum with kids close in age to each other,” explains the source, adding that Bindi hopes her children will have a close bond like the one she has with younger brother Robert, 16.

“Now that she knows she’s having a girl, Bindi’s got her fingers crossed for a son next time, so they can grow up together just like her little family unit.

But she’s not going to stop there! Bindi wants lots of babies and I can see her having three or four.”

Having a boy next, says the source, would be an excellent homage to Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin, too.

When Bindi and Chandler announced their pregnancy, sources told New Idea that the couple immediately began discussing ways to honour the Crocodile Hunter.

“Bindi likes Steve Christopher – after both her and Chandler’s dads – and Stevie Sue for a girl. Sue is

her own middle name.”

