Bindi is celebrating her birthday with those she loves most. Instagram

The official Australia Zoo account was quick to celebrate the happy occassion, sharing a sweet video of the Irwin family and Australia Zoo staff, sharing their birthday wishes for Bindi.

"Happy birthday to the extraordinary and beautiful @bindisueirwin💕," the account wrote.

"We think the world of you and hope you have a day that is just as amazing as you are."

Quick to comment, Bindi wrote that the video had "made her day," and even proceeded to share it to her Instagram story.

WATCH NOW: Chandler, Grace, and Australia Zoo staff celebrate Bindi's 25th birthday. Article continues after video.

Sharing the same video to his personal Instagram account, Chandler wrote a heartfelt post of his own for his wife of three and a half years.

"Happy birthday to the most strong, kind, and beautiful person that I know. Your kind heart is my favourite thing about you. I have a new admiration for the strength you have mustered to find your new chapter of health."

"It's been incredible to watch you blossom as you continue to improve each day. I love you. Grace loves you. You are our world."

"Oh, my goodness. This is the most thoughtful birthday video. I love you so much ❤️," Bindi commented.

Terri shared these heartwarming throwback snaps to mark her daughter's 25th birthday. Twitter

Irwin matriarch Terri also made a point of publically marking Bindi's special day, taking to her Twitter account to share some love for her daughter.

"Happy birthday @BindiIrwin! It is wonderful to celebrate 25 years of your amazing achievements, your kind and loving heart, and your ability to make the world a better place every single day," Terri penned.

"Today is the best! I love you so very much now, and forever & ever!"