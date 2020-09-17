Bindi Irwin (pictured) has revealed that a recent close encounter with a feathery creature left her feeling unnerved. Getty

“This guy was watching me out my window, right next to my head! Had to share,” she added, referring to the feathery creature perched on her window fly screen.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the candid snap, with one person writing: “Be careful they are starting to swoop aye, he’s just sussing you out first.”

Another person stated: “Woah, Bindi! That would've freaked me out! Thinking of you & remembering expecting my first child.”

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old wildlife warrior shared a scary – albeit funny – photo of an inquisitive bird, who was eyeing off Bindi in her bedroom. Instagram

A third person added: “I would do more than jump. I’d scream on the top of my lungs!”

Meanwhile, several other fans went as far as to suggest that the bird might have been a divine message, or perhaps even Bindi’s father, the late Steve Irwin, reincarnated.

“I instantly thought this is your Dad watching over you and bub!” commented one fan, while another wrote: “That’s your dad checking in on you and your little wildlife Warrior.”

Bindi’s shocking close encounter comes after fans desperately pleaded with the wildlife warrior to name her firstborn after father Steve.

Bindi (right) and hubby Chandler (left) revealed their pregnancy by posting a cute snap of a mini wildlife warrior shirt. Getty

After posting a sweet update on her pregnancy journey, which featured a snap of her and Chandler holding an ultrasound of their baby, Bindi was inundated with requests.

“100% name that kid Steve,” wrote one follower, in reference to Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin.

Jumping on the bandwagon, another added: “Steve for boy and Stevie for girl, I love my name so Stevie’s are awesome.”

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, adding that they could envision Bindi and Chandler choosing to pay tribute to the Crocodile Hunter with at least part of their child's name.

“Somewhere along those lines Steve's name will be included in his grandchild’s name I can just see it now,” the fan wrote.