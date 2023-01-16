According to sources, Bindi has told Terri “they will be following her rules” when it comes to baby number two… Getty

According to our Australia Zoo insider, Bindi, 24, and Chandler, 26, have also agreed that they want to keep their personal life under wraps as much as possible from now on.

“Given baby Grace is just so damn cute, they couldn’t help but share every adorable milestone on social media,” the source continues.

WATCH: Bindi Irwin's daughter recognises Steve

“Terri led the charge. She was excited to show off the new generation of Wildlife Warriors but Bindi and Chandler have no intentions of doing that the second time around.

“It’s probably not the way Terri wants, but Bindi’s told her mum that when baby number two arrives, they will be following her rules. Terri has accepted that. She just wants to be around her grandkids. That’s all that matters to her.”

