There’s some new rules for when baby number two arrives...
For 16 years, Terri Irwin has had control of her business and taken charge as a single mum, but it seems she’s about to take a back seat when it comes to her children’s lives.
While son Robert, 19, is loved-up with his new girlfriend, Rorie Buckley, rumours are swirling that daughter Bindi is expecting her second child with husband Chandler Powell – and it could bring on some big changes for the Australia Zoo matriarch, 58.
“Terri is happy to see both Bindi and Robert living their lives and thriving, but it does break her heart just a little to see her kids all grown-up and needing her less and less,” says the source.
“She has watched on proudly as Bindi grew into a confident mother with Grace, but she knows that when the next little one arrives that Bindi will want to do things her way now – and that’s likely going to be a hard adjustment.”
According to sources, Bindi has told Terri “they will be following her rules” when it comes to baby number two…
According to our Australia Zoo insider, Bindi, 24, and Chandler, 26, have also agreed that they want to keep their personal life under wraps as much as possible from now on.
“Given baby Grace is just so damn cute, they couldn’t help but share every adorable milestone on social media,” the source continues.
“Terri led the charge. She was excited to show off the new generation of Wildlife Warriors but Bindi and Chandler have no intentions of doing that the second time around.
“It’s probably not the way Terri wants, but Bindi’s told her mum that when baby number two arrives, they will be following her rules. Terri has accepted that. She just wants to be around her grandkids. That’s all that matters to her.”