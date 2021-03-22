Bindi Irwin's Instagram post has left fans speculating that she's already given birth. Instagram

“Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive,” she wrote.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the photo may have been taken a month ago. The photo in question shows her Florida-born husband, 24, standing with Bindi, her mum Terri and younger brother Robert at Australia Zoo.

The giveaway seems to be that Chandler is wearing the exact same outfit as he was pictured wearing on February 19, down to his socks and wristwatch. Fans suggested the family were keeping mum on the announcement for a TV special on their hit show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Bindi has hid her belly in one of her latest Instagram posts. Instagram

What’s more, two days later, Bindi posted another photo with Chandler and a red panda conveniently covering her belly – leaving fans even more suspicious.

Whether or not the mini wildlife warrior has actually arrived is still up in the air, especially considering Chandler revealed their bub would be "arriving soon" not too long ago on International Women's Day.

"This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I’m thankful for the amazing women in my life." the 24-year-old wrote on his Instagram. "My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible. This year @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon. ❤️"

Have the young couple already had their baby? Instagram

Fans were quick to comment their support for Chandler's message, as well as their excitement for the bub to be.

"In love with you and this family! I want my future daughter to be cherished as much as you love yours," one user penned.

"Aww I love this. Such a wonderful and dedicated family," wrote another.

"I want Terri to be my kids' grandma too, she is going to be the best," a third added.

So has their first baby arrived since that sweet tribute or are the young couple still waiting to welcome their little one? We guess we’ll have to wait and see.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.