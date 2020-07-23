There was no love lost between the final three. Channel Seven

His mum wasn’t quick to jump in for him either. Chad reveals he didn’t tell her she would have to come on stage at all.

“I tried to keep it quiet because I knew that she'd get too nervous and she wouldn't do it.

But, my brother snitched on me and he called her the day before. So I'm just glad she got up there.”

Beating out AFL star Daniel Gorringe and his Big Brother partner, Sophie Budack, Chad won around $230,000.

Chad and Sophie fell for one another early on. Channel Seven

Not being able to see Sophie since leaving the show due to COVID travel restrictions, you can bet he’s planning one hell of a first date.

“Pretty much, now she’s here in Sydney we can catch up and I’ve got a lot of money to spend on a very nice first date.”

Chad’s already paying off his mum’s car with his winnings. But he tells Now To Love he also intends on sharing the winnings with Sophie.

“I’ll also share the money with Sophie, it'd be bulls**t if I don't! We did this together,” he said in a pre-finale interview.