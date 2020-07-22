The live finale, held in Sydney this evening, saw the return of almost all its housemates to witness which of the top three – Daniel Gorringe, Chad Hurst or Sophie Budack – would take home the title.

The win not only means the title of champion but also a grand cash prize of $235,000 (give or take a bit).

Originally the grand prize was set at $250,000 but thanks to a shock twist in the game, roughly $15,000 was deducted from the total.

After being evicted Sophie and Kieran Davidson were sent to the secret white room where they were faced with a dilemma – leave and take a small cash prize out of the jackpot or stay and take you chances back in the house.

Ultimately, Kieran decided to take the money and run, something he says was a final strategic blow to the housemates who had doubted him the entire game.