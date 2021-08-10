Caitlyn has already been spotted back in LA. Seven

Per The Daily Mail former Trump aide Omarosa Newman is reportedly ousted from the house shortly after Caitlyn, leaving Thomas Markle Jr as the only international name.

“Endemol Shine Australia [the production company behind Big Brother] is freaking out. They've lost their two biggest tickets,” the source told Daily Mail.

“Caitlyn is already back in the U.S. and Omarosa was sent home not long after.”

Is Omarosa the second star to go? Getty

It’s then said producers are “doing everything they can” to keep Thomas in the house and maintain “some overseas interest”.

A different source, however, contradicted the claims calling the upcoming season an “absolute killer show in the making” that would exceed all expectation.

Even if it is to be believed that Caitlyn and Omarosa’s departures have producers worried it appears Thomas Jr could make up for the loss.

Thomas Markle has already slammed his sister on the show. Getty

Meghan Markle's older brother already used the show as an opportunity to take aim at his sister, seen in the trailer he said: “I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow."

Australian “celebrities” cast on the show include Matt Cooper, Imogen Anthony, Survivor's Luke Toki, and Married At First Sight star Jessika Power, among others.