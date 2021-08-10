Caitlyn appears to have been eliminated early from Big Brother VIP. Seven

Caitlyn took to Twitter to write: "Great time abroad for fun and glad to be back in #California on the campaign trail!"

The tweet was actually a retweet from the Big Brother twitter account, which revealed the full line-up for the series.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Olympian then shared a picture of her dog and captioned it: "So happy to be back in California!"

Caitlyn was announced for the show the rest of the cast line-up. Instagram

The offical Big Brother VIP trailer only just dropped, where Caitlyn was featured along the other housemates for the program.

Joining her in the house is former advisor to Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman, footy star Matt Cooper, Imogen Anthony, Survivor's Luke Toki, and Married At First Sight star Jessika Power.

The cast also lists Thomas Markle Jr, Dayne Beams, Bernard Curry, Ellie Gonsalves, and Josh Carroll, with Big Brother VIP set to air later this year.

The trailer not only shines a light on the cast, but has teased some major bombshells that will be revealed in the house.

Meghan Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr has already used the show as an opportunity to take aim at his sister, where in the trailer he said: “I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow."

Judging by that first look, we can expect it be an explosive season ahead.