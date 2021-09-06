She's a blonde no more! Instagram

Fans quickly flocked to the comments to share their opinions on her new look, with many divided on what she should do next.

"Go chocolate brown !" one user wrote.

"Stay long and blonde!!!!! Like in the house!!!" another suggested.

"Go Bronde @tillywhitfeld brunette with some highlights through it to lighten it up around your face," Aussie actress Laura Vazquez said.

Tilly is rocking shorter hair these days. Instagram

It comes after Tilly recently debuted her shorter lob, where she shared a photo of herself with a shoulder-length cut, followed by a video of her brother cutting her hair at home.

"YOLO and obvs I don’t need a hair dresser cause I have brothers and like I’m an adult now cause I have short hair," she said.

In the clip, Tilly also dyed her own hair at home, and purposely left the black regrowth and explained that it's because her "brows are so dark" that she looks "ridiculous with full bleached hair".

Tilly was a fan favourite on Big Brother. Seven

With her followers clearly divided on whether not she should keep her darker look or resort back to her iconic blonde locks, there's no telling what Tilly will do next.

Her bright hair certainly matched her sunny personality, and she instantly became a fan favourite on Big Brother.

While she played a strong game in the house, Tilly just missed out on a spot in the final three and a chance at winning - leaving viewers devastated.

But, Tilly's close-friend Marley Biyendolo took home the win, and there was no denying he certainly deserved it.