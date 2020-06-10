Housemates made quite the entrance. Channel Seven

Talia and Sarah took a disliking to Hannah instantly; with some housemates suggesting it was due to her sporty nature and stunning looks.

Meanwhile Mat and Daniel found Soobong’s unparalleled athleticism a huge risk to their chances at winning challenges.

In the third nomination challenge for the week, housemates competed in pairs to balance on a number of pedestals that became increasingly smaller in size over time.

Soobong and Angela clung together to try win the challenge. Channel Seven

It was Talia and Sarah who took out the competition, leaving the pair to nominate their fellow housemates.

And to no one’s surprise, they chose Hannah, as well as Soobong and Marissa.

The choice left the house divided; the guys wanted to evict Soobong while the girls wanted Hannah gone.

At the end of the evening it was Soobong who was sent packing.

Now, the 48-year-old delivery driver talks to New Idea about his short time in the house.

It was a long wait for freedom. Channel Seven

How are you feeling about your eviction?

Whatever happened, happened and I’m moving on, so I don't really look back. It was fun but it was short.

Did you expect to go so soon?

I was expecting that if I didn’t win the first challenge people would vote me out. I expected it because I was physically stronger. I’m a mainly physical guy, I’d be really, really happy and enjoy the challenges. If I want to keep going I keep going.

How was the reception from the existing housemates when you arrived?

They were nervous as soon as they saw us they were like oh sugar, what are they? Who are they? It’s a game and part of the game, it’s unlucky being the last group in because they’re thinking ‘We’ve got to get rid of them first’.

Soobong was seen as a threat. Channel Seven

There’s a lot of talk of clicks in the house, did you see that?

They have roughly three big groups teamed up already, I can see that, and none of them wants to fight each other. We were fresh meat, easy to get rid of.

Why did you want to go on the show?

I never thought I could be winner cause I didn't do for the money. I wanted to do for the good and show age is just a number. No one is limited, you make your limit. Those are my messages to mummy and daddy, because so many kids are f**ked up because mummy and daddy don't do nothing.

What did you make of the drama between Talia and Hannah?

There was a weird, weird tension between those two. Hannah was very pretty, Talia was pretty as well. I don’t know why they target easy people, they can step on top of them. I would rather a fight, I wanted a fight.