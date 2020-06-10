Back in the day, Big Brother was one of the most X-rated shows on primetime TV, but things are looking a bit different this year when it comes to sex inside the house.

In a chat with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O on their breakfast radio show, evicted housemate Allan Liang was asked by shock jock Kyle if he saw any nudity in the Big Brother house.

"There was a bit, but it wasn't like back in the old days, if you know what I mean. The old Big Brother was wild!" Allan replied.

In keeping with the new "family friendly" format, Allan confessed that neither he nor any of the other housemates had had sex in the house.

"No, new rules, mate, it's Channel Seven, a family friendly network," Allan shared.

"You couldn't sleep in the same bed as someone, that's why there is only single beds."