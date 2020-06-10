Host Sonia Kruger did hint that a romance was coming up on the show, and after seeing intruders Chad and Sophie flirting up a storm, we have a feeling who could be at the centre of it.
After Chad complimented Sophie's tan in her green outfit, the two didn't hide their attraction to one another.
"So you're saying I look like a meal?" Sophie asked.
"A meal? A big snack," Chad flirtatiously replied, later adding, "See I wouldn't say a meal because you're tiny, but definitely a snack, I'd eat you right up."
On the official Big Brother Instagram page, fans were asked if they ship Chad and Sophie and judging by the responses, people are keen to see a love story.
"Yes.... She's beautiful and he's a specimen.. I love it when a man can confidently compliment a woman and she is happy to hear it," one fan replied.
"I knew something would happen between them!!!!" exclaimed another.
"Chad and Sophie = the hot looking couple everyone ships," commented one observant fan.
Allan became the second housemate evicted on Tuesday night, but the cheeky salesman admitted to New Idea that he didn’t believe his elimination was real.
"At the time, because I didn't understand. I'm thinking, well, wait a second, everyone has lied to me, morning, midday and afternoon," he revealed after his name was called out.
"Truthfully when it actually happened, I did really think it was a fake eviction because, knowing Big Brother, you never know what he has up his sleeve. So when it all happened, it happened so quick, but at the same time I was literally frozen."