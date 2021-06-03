Mel was named the 'outback mum' on the show. Seven

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a video showing off her new transformation, as she chopped her long blonde locks and added a slightly darker touch to her roots.

"Thank you @fonhairsalon for making me feel beautiful," she said.

Mel certainly looks like she loves her new look, where she did a mini photo shoot of her new hair while she posed out on the farm.

Now she's rocking a whole new look. Instagram

A few of her Big Brother co-stars were also loving her new hair, with many taking to the comments to share their take on her makeover.

"Looks so good," Katie Williams penned.

"Omg!!! You kill me," Christina Podolyan added.

Mary Kalifatidis also chimed in and wrote: "Gorgeous."

Mel fought hard to win Big Brother for her family. Seven

Since leaving the show, Mel has been keeping busy on her farm and spending time with her family.

Ultimately, her motivation for coming on the show was to win and "save" her family farm and so that her kids would be okay.

“That’s all I want for them, to secure their future ...I have never left them, (but) all I want is for my kids to just grow up on the farm, and have their kids go on the farm.”

And while she fought as hard as she could to stay in the game, she was unfortunately sent home a few weeks in.