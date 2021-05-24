Neither Christina nor Brenton expected to find romance in the house. Jeremy Greive

This week the lovebirds are set to take their budding romance to the next level when they share a steamy kiss.

But concerned their fellow housemates could see their relationship as a threat, Christina and Brenton choose to lock lips under the cover of darkness, while the others sleep.

“We share a kiss while everyone is asleep for a reason – so not one person will see,” explains Christina.

The couple are flirting up a storm with each other. Jeremy Greive

“We both know it will jeopardise our position in the game, and sharing a connection in the house definitely poses a huge threat.

If anyone sees, we may as well pack our suitcases then and there, and have our food order ready for the bar across the road.”

Of course, the relationship comes as a surprise to both of them, as they never expected to find love during the show.

“I actually had a rule, which was to fight any temptations or interest toward girls for the first three days until I figured out what was going on,” says Brenton.

“But when Christina lifted the lid off me at that table, I knew that rule was going to be hard to stick to.”

Meanwhile, Christina, 22, adds: “I came in to play one hell of a game, with my eyes set on the end goal.

“Strategically, before entering, I did consider having to flutter my eyelashes at a physical player to get me further into the game, but with Brenno around it didn’t come down to strategy – it was organic!”

