Big Brother’s revamped season is like no other we’ve seen before.
With a whole new game, housemates had to strategise, blindside and form alliances to stay in the house.
And fresh from his eviction, Mat Garrick reveals there was one secret deal made that fans never saw that could have been one of the show’s biggest betrayals.
As Big Brother's final four housemates were left, it was a battle between Mat and Daniel Gorringe’s ‘bromance’ and Chad Hurst and Sophie Budack’s romance.
But as Mat reveals, Chad had put a fail-safe deal in place with Mat and Daniel well before they reached the pointy end of the show – and it explicitly did not include his partner Sophie.
“Chad actually approached Dan and I and we made a deal to go to the top three together,” Mat tells New Idea.
“That puts a bit of a dent in the love story, but I’d go on a lie detector and tell that story, it’s true.
"That’s one thing I’m pretty disappointed didn’t make it to air.”
Did Chad make a sneaky deal behind Sophie's back?
You may be wondering if Chad made the deal before things with Sophie got serious, but Mat explains the pact was forged well into the game – and VERY sneakily.
“That was when Casey went home, there was still seven people to go.
"He [Chad] took us out to the backyard and we went for a swim and we took our microphones off. He tried to sneak it past, Big Brother heard it and told us to put our mics back on.”
Mat came painstaking close to the final three.
Aside from sneaky side deals being made in the pool, Mat says he’s surprised at how he and Dan have been edited together.
“I’m just a bit shocked they haven’t shown mine and Dan's lighter side. I think if you ask everyone in that house, we made everyone laugh, every day.”
The down to earth mining electrician says his and Dan’s portrayal has led to a barrage of nasty comments online.
“We've been getting abused for the way we play the game, but it just seemed that it was okay for everyone else to play it and not us.
"Social media has not been good for me. But amongst all the hate there’s been a lot of support so I’m thankful to those people.”