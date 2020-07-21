Sarah was eavesdropping on the argument. Channel Seven

The argument came after Dan received an emotional call from girlfriend Ana, which had the AFL star sobbing.

“Marissa said some pretty mean words about Dan behind his back, saying he was a sook and he shouldn’t be crying about his loved ones.

"It really hit a soft spot. How could you say that when we’re all put in this situation?”

Daniel and Marissa had it out. Channel Seven

With so much juicy drama and gossip being uncovered on and off screen Sarah says she won’t be surprised if it all explodes when the housemates reunite for tomorrow night’s live finale.

“I feel like a lot of the people that went home early that didn't really make too much of an impact, I think they're going to try and come out full guns blazing, give themselves that extra 10 seconds of fame.”

Sarah, however, would rather see the focus be on the final housemates.

“I really want it to be a celebration of the final three. I feel like that's what it's all about.”