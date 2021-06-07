Christina has struggled to feel “comfortable in her own skin” in the past. Seven

Realising how “unhappy” she was, Christina decided to make a change.

“Being 17, I was very uneducated and used Google to find the first fad diet out there ... I even tried a watermelon-only diet for seven days,” she reveals.

“But after many failed attempts, I learnt the best way for myself to lose weight is being on a calorie-deficit [diet], which I combined with resistance training four days a week.”

By doing this, she was able to shed the 20kg she gained and has never felt better. But the flight attendant ensures she doesn’t deprive herself, indulging in pizza and a parmi or two.

“I do not restrictively eat, but find a balance by making cleaner choices throughout the day,” she adds.

Should she win, Christina wants to use the prize money to give back to her parents. Seven

In the Big Brother house, Christina has her eye well and truly on the prize, and she knows exactly where she is putting her winnings if she is the lucky last one standing.

Knowing how hard her immigrant parents have had it in the past, Christina confessed to Channel Seven that, should she win the top prize, she wants to "give back to her family" so her mum can "live a stress-free life".

