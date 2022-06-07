Sam Manovski was eliminated from the Big Brother house. Seven

Starting up a romance while an ex is watching was always bound to come with some level of difficulty for Sam, who confesses that dating Drew while Tully was in the house was slightly “awkward”.

“I had no idea that Tully and Drew still had a thing up until a few years ago; that Tully was still getting over him” she tells New Idea. “Had I known that, I think I would've probably been a little bit more mindful towards that, towards her.”

The reality star continues: “In my mind I was like ‘oh, they were together nine years ago’. I think about my ex from nine years ago and that's not even a thing for me. So, I think that a lesson learned there is to not assume and to check in with somebody; even though she was sweet about it with me, I should have probably tuned in to see how she felt.”

Sam struck up a romance with fellow housemate Drew. Seven

While Tully is happily in love with her partner, Daniel Parisi, a love triangle was slightly teased as Sam accused fellow housemate Gabbie Keevil of favouring Drew due to her feelings towards him.

The intimacy coach confesses to New Idea that her accusation affected her relationship with Gabbie going forward.

“The reason why I said that is because she had admitted to having a crush on Drew at the beginning,” Sam explains

“I know I was portrayed as a jealous girlfriend, but I don't have jealous bone in my body, honestly. I couldn't care less. Drew and I would be cuddling and Gabbie would be coming in with us,” she adds.

“I think it's normal to have a crush on somebody. Drew's amazing, he's got these beautiful blue eyes and that cheeky smile. Like there's nothing wrong with having a crush on him.”

Tully and Drew brought all the drama in the 2013 season of Big Brother Australia. Nine

Despite their close bond in the house, Sam confessed to our sister site TV WEEK that she and Drew didn’t last on the outside.

“(Our relationship) continued for about a month outside the house, and then we decided that we're just too different and parted ways,” she says. “I think that it was great for the experience and what we shared in the house was amazing.

“Unfortunately, we have very different lifestyles and and we’re just so different. We are not meant to be together.”

In happy news, Sam has already moved on from her on-screen romance, saying that looking back on her time with Drew "helps (her) appreciate the guy (she is) dating".

"It's helping me appreciate him even more 'cause he's so honest and real."