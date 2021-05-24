Mitch confesses he used to get bullied for being the "chubby nerd". Supplied

“Getting fit and in shape has changed my outlook on life so drastically,” he adds.

“I went from no confidence, never wanting to go anywhere or doing anything, to being one of the most confident men you will meet. I’m always out there doing things, being bubbly and positive, and laughing the loudest in the room.”

In fact, Mitch, who is a proud father to son Lucas, reveals that he is known as the “fun dad”.

“I’m always joking around and finding ways to make him laugh and smile,” he says.

While Mitch has just entered the house, contestants continue to be kicked to the kerb. A recent key player to be wiped out by her fellow housemates was Australian Ninja Warrior star Katie Williams who once dated MAFS' Mikey Pembroke.

Speaking to New Idea about the relationship, Katie revealed dating the reality star wasn't all that easy.

"MAFS was very challenging for me because I had a lot of people asking me about my personal life with him which I did not want to share." the 27-year-old revealed.

Katie Williams has dished on her relationship with MAFS star Mikey Pembroke. Channel Seven

She went on to stress that, while there is no "bad blood" between the two, their "breakup wasn't fantastic". However, she bears Mikey no ill will.

"We broke up two years ago. I don't have hard feelings towards Mikey.... Our breakup wasn't fantastic but nothing bad happened. We just weren't good for each other, it's as simple as that. I wish him all the best."

