Angela was dubbed a "challenge beast". Channel Seven

While it may not have been a big surprise to Angela, it didn’t make the eviction, which she believed to be real at the time, any less upsetting.

“It was devastating just to see the doors,” she recalls.

But in an unexpected turn, Big Brother decided it wasn’t quite time for Angela to go.

“I remember trying to push my suitcase and I fell when he suddenly said ‘The journey is not over’.

“I just broke down on my knees. I couldn’t believe it, it's like Christmas coming early.”

Nobody is safe from Angela while she's in the bunker. Channel Seven

After being swept into Big Brother’s secret bunker, which appears to have access to all of the cameras in the house, Angela of course, fixed herself “six cups of tea”.

Now, as she settles in, you’d be forgiven for thinking she’ll plotting her revenge while sipping her cuppa, but you’d be mistaken.

“I'm not revengeful and childish. That's not a good sportsmanship.”

Who will Angela target? Channel Seven

That doesn’t mean she won’t be scheming against her fellow housemates and plotting her return to the house.

“It took me a day just to strategize and think, ‘Okay, who do I want to come after?’”

The mother-of-two reveals she decides to target one particular under-the-radar housemate before teasing the wicked ways her plan will unfold.

“I needed to do whatever I had to do and manipulate whoever I had to manipulate.”

Look out Big Brother housemates, Angela is coming for you!