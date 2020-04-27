Channel Seven has released a tantalising trailer for the 2020 Big Brother reboot - and it's got us excited! Seven

This year, the show will feature gladiator-like games and seriously tough obstacle courses to test the housemates.

'I have been watching you, Australia,' Big Brother bellows in the trailer.

'You see, I never went away. And now, I am ready to play. Welcome to my brand new house.

The promo tells viewers, 'the game has changed' as it reveals the traditional BB house with dorm-style sleeping arrangements, loud colours and pool. Seven

'In every room, between every wall, around every corner, I will be watching. There is nowhere to run, there is nowhere to hide. I have searched for a new breed of housemate to play my game, but nothing will prepare them for what I've got. My house, my rules, my game. Who wins? You decide.'

Bring. It. On.