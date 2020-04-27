Channel Seven has released a tantalising trailer for the 2020 Big Brother reboot - and it's got us excited!
MUST WATCH: A FIRST LOOK AT BIG BROTHER 2020'S OFFICIAL TRAILER
The promo tells viewers, 'the game has changed' as it reveals the traditional BB house with dorm-style sleeping arrangements, loud colours and pool.
However, there are some incredible new additions.
This year, the show will feature gladiator-like games and seriously tough obstacle courses to test the housemates.
'I have been watching you, Australia,' Big Brother bellows in the trailer.
'You see, I never went away. And now, I am ready to play. Welcome to my brand new house.
'In every room, between every wall, around every corner, I will be watching. There is nowhere to run, there is nowhere to hide. I have searched for a new breed of housemate to play my game, but nothing will prepare them for what I've got. My house, my rules, my game. Who wins? You decide.'
Bring. It. On.
This year, the show will feature gladiator-like games and seriously tough obstacle courses to test the housemates.