Do you miss the good ol' days of Big Brother, when the 'dancing doona' was a thing, and contestants found more than one use for an electric toothbrush?
Well, you might be in luck.
MUST WATCH: Big Brother 2020: Sonia Kruger reveals housemates reaction to COVID-19
TV Tonight reports that Channel Seven is launching a Big Brother spinoff called Eye Spy, which will feature 'discussion, the hottest content and digital sponsorship opportunities,' based on the Truman Show-style reality series.
As for whether it will have a naughty Big Brother Uncut vibe, that's not confirmed.
Filming 'accelerated' due to COVID-19, which brought the show's finale date forward 'several weeks'.
Back in March, the cast had been made aware of the deadly pandemic.
In a statement to 7NEWS.com.au, a spokesperson for Big Brother said:
'Endemol Shine Australia takes the health and safety of our crew and contestants extremely seriously.'
'We are working in line with current guidelines and production on Big Brother is continuing.'
'Housemates have been brought across the current situation and we are in constant contact with the families to keep all involved up to date.'
Sonia Kruger will return as host of the revamped reality show.