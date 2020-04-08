Back in March, the cast had been made aware of the deadly pandemic.

In a statement to 7NEWS.com.au, a spokesperson for Big Brother said:

'Endemol Shine Australia takes the health and safety of our crew and contestants extremely seriously.'

'We are working in line with current guidelines and production on Big Brother is continuing.'

'Housemates have been brought across the current situation and we are in constant contact with the families to keep all involved up to date.'

Sonia Kruger will return as host of the revamped reality show.