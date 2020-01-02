Beyonce shares rare family photo featuring Jay Z Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

The outtake

Rumi and Sir also make an appearance at their 2nd birthday party in June with Sir adorably waddling around the party.

One of the most aw-inducing pieces of footage came in the form of Beyoncé wearing matching swimwear with all of her three children in what appears to be a relaxed family holiday.

It also included Beyonce and Jay Z heading to Adele's birthday bash (of course they were invited) to the family Christmas card, as well as footage from Blue Ivy's seventh birthday party.

Rumi bears a striking resemblance to her older sister, who happens to look a lot like their mom as a child. Many people took to social media to also point out how much Sir looks like his daddy, especially with that hairdo.

While Beyonce has a lot to celebrate after another stellar year, the singer has one very important party coming up: Blue Ivy's birthday! Beyonce's oldest daughter will be blowing out eight candles on January 7.