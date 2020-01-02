Rumi and Sir also make an appearance at their 2nd birthday party in June with Sir adorably waddling around the party.
One of the most aw-inducing pieces of footage came in the form of Beyoncé wearing matching swimwear with all of her three children in what appears to be a relaxed family holiday.
It also included Beyonce and Jay Z heading to Adele's birthday bash (of course they were invited) to the family Christmas card, as well as footage from Blue Ivy's seventh birthday party.
Rumi bears a striking resemblance to her older sister, who happens to look a lot like their mom as a child. Many people took to social media to also point out how much Sir looks like his daddy, especially with that hairdo.
While Beyonce has a lot to celebrate after another stellar year, the singer has one very important party coming up: Blue Ivy's birthday! Beyonce's oldest daughter will be blowing out eight candles on January 7.