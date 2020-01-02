Archie wears UGG boots given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Australia Getty/Instagram

Back in October 2018, Meghan and Harry embarked upon a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga and as they arrived in Australia, the royals announced that Meghan was pregnant with her first child.

Hours later, the couple met Australia's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne who gave Meghan and Harry a toy kangaroo and a pair of baby Uggs to say congratulations - one of the first gifts they received for Archie.

Just over a year later Archie is finally old enough to wear the snug fur-lined boots.

Archie's bobble hat was also a royal tour gift, and was made by a women’s group in New Zealand called Make Give Love, that donates a hat for every one that is purchased. The duke and duchess were apparently such big fans of the hat that they have ordered several more after receiving one during the tour.

The highlights video includes footage from their tour of South Africa, little Archie's christening and her appearance at Wimbledon with sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The news comes days after speculation that the former Suits actress is set to announce she is expecting baby number two.