Even though Ed's replacement as a chef on BHG has already been chosen, the name won't be revealed until early 2024. Here's a list of potential cooks that could step up to the Better Homes and Gardens plate.
- Previous cooks on BHG, including Maeve O'Meara, and Belinda Jeffrey.
- Cooking reality show hosts: including Pete Evans from Masterchef who has hosted on BHG before, My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel, or guest judge Curtis Stone.
- Cooking reality show contestants: including Julie Goodwin, Reynold Poernmo, and Billie McKay from Masterchef, or previous My Kitchen Rules winners.
Ed left his replacement with two pieces of advice, telling 7 News: "Be you and start out with the absolute most sincere respect for your audience.”
Ed has wanted to open up a bakery for more than a decade and now his dream is about to come true, set to open in mid-December 2023 in Surry Hills.
Revealing that he's named it after his Jewish name, Avner, which will sell babka, bagels, bialys, rugelach and “the most killer potato bread you’ve ever tried."
Revealing that he takes his Jewish heritage "really seriously" and can't wait to bake the "sweet smell of babka" in his bakery.
Catch Fast Ed's last episode on Better Homes and Gardens on Friday, December 1 at 7:00pm on Channel Seven and Seven Plus.
