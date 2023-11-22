What's next for Ed? Opening up a bakery! Plus, his replacement on BHG has already been chosen.

After two decades of cooking up a storm on Better Homes and Gardens, Ed Halmagyi AKA Fast Ed will leave Australia's screens in 2023.

Fast Ed is renowned for his quick and easy recipes, with fans having memories of quickly writing down his recipes as he cooked on their TVs.

Turns out, he never intended to be on television!

“In 2004 I was asked to do a screen test, and the fact I am still here on Better Homes and Gardens 20 years later is equal parts fantastic and bizarre," he revealed.

Over the twenty years, he explained how much BHG meant to him: “I have been honoured to get the chance to tell stories to people who love food every week and be part of this amazing show that is part of Australia’s fabric."

“After more than two decades of sharing recipes as a presenter on Better Homes and Gardens, I have made the decision to step back from my role on the show,” Halmagyi broke the news.

