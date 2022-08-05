@wynnlasvegas/ Instagram

Wynn and Encore

Sister resorts the Wynn and the Encore are two of the most luxe hotels on the Strip, so you know their enticing pool situation will have you tempted to never leave. The resort caters for many types of guests - so kids are allowed in some pool areas - but for those keen to sip cocktails away from screeching little ones, the Encore's European pool is a popular place to head.

Only guests of the hotel have access to the European pool (with guests at the Encore allowed to use the Wynn's facilities and vice versa). Here, topless sunbathing is permitted but cameras are not - ensuring the privacy of those who want to soak up the sun sans tan line. If you really want to live your best life, book a cabana or daybed for a little extra.

BOOK NOW

@barepool/ Instagram

BARE POOL, MIRAGE

Follow a winding path surrounded by tropical greenery that feels like a more risque version of The Secret Garden and you'll find the BARE pool at the Mirage. A favourite of haunt of Britney Spears, the BARE pool is adults-only, topless optional and features a full service bar, poolside menu and two luxury dipping pools.



BOOK NOW

WET REPUBLIC, MGM Grand

With free entry for hotel guests and day pass entry available for non-guests, MGM Grand's famous pool scene at the WET REPUBLIC is for those who are ready to turn up and get this party started. The venue, which requires patrons to wear "fashionable swimwear" to enter, features celebrity events, DJs, intimate dipping pools, huge parties, bottle service and more. It's Vegas, baby!

BOOK NOW

@mandalaybay/ Instagram

MANDALAY BAY

On the south side of the Strip lies Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which plays hosts to the massive - and we mean massive! - Moorea Beach Club. Guests of the hotel aged 21 and up can enjoy this adults-only playground featuring DJs, cocktails and other alcohol, "toptional" sunbathing, and there's even a hot tub!



BOOK NOW

@bellagio/ Instagram

CYPRESS LOUNGE AT THE BELLAGIO

If you want to spend your time in Vegas relaxing by the pool rather than partying in the water (or nursing a hangover from the previous night's wild antics), The Bellagio's Cypress Lounge is for you. No kids are allowed in this secluded space with luxe touches such as poolside massages, chilled towels and infused water.



BOOK NOW

Want to ensure you're well prepped for your trip? Check out these travel accessories here!